Woman crashes minivan into Willow Pond near Percy Warner Park

BELLE MEADE, Tenn. – During the early morning commute on Wednesday, a woman ran her mini van off Highway 100 and into Willow Pond near Percy Warner Park.

The unidentified female driver was saved by a person driving behind her and was uninjured, according to police.

Police were still investigating how the crash happened, but tow truck mechanics were able to retrieve her van from the freezing waters just before noon.

“It’s a little cold out there. I don’t suggest nobody else doing it. It’s icy, it’s hard, there ain’t nothing fun about it,” Bryan Lemonds said.

Lemonds went out on a boat to hook up the van before a tow was able to pull the vehicle up onto dry land.

“It’s nerve wracking, definitely when it’s below freezing outside and you got a lot of ice. Anything can happen, anything can go wrong,” Lemonds said.

The Office of Emergency Management says water rescues like that do not happen often, but drivers should always have a plan.

“I’m sure that lady left home and never dreamed she would be in a situation of that type. It’s always good to be prepared because you never know what you’re going to face,” Field Operations Coordinator Scott Harris said.

Harris recommends having a small hammer tool inside your vehicle in case of an emergency. The hammer, which normally runs for around $10, can break open a window if submerged underwater.