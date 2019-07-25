Woman claims self-defense in fatal North Nashville shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police said a woman will not be charged after admitting to shooting and killing a man in self-defense in North Nashville Wednesday night.

Police said 25-year-old Khadijah Griffis will not be charged for the shooting death of 19-year-old Mykal Prime after they said she shot Prime in self-defense during a marijuana-related robbery.

According to a release, Prime got in the front seat of Griffis’ car which had been parked at the gas pumps for several minutes but didn’t shut the door.

Investigators said a struggle ensued and Prime was shot when he got out of the car. He collapsed in the parking lot. They said a Ruger-style pistol was recovered from underneath him.

A release says Griffis walked into Centennial Medical Center at 11:30 p.m. claiming to have been pistol-whipped during a robbery. She told police Prime sat in the front seat of her car, pulled a pistol and tried to rob her. She was able to get him out of the car and pull her own pistol before shooting Prime one time.

Police said Griffis admitted to being the marijuana seller and said she was scared and drove to her apartment before going to the hospital.

At this time, no charges have been filed against Griffis.