Woman claiming to have COVID-19 accused of purposely coughing in Nashville officer’s face

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected hit-and-run driver claiming to have COVID-19 coughed in a Metro officer’s face and told the officer that she hoped the virus would kill someone she loved, an arrest warrant alleges.

Metro police said the 25-year-old suspect was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 24 at Fesslers Lane around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Officers said the victim of the crash followed the suspect to a gas station in the area of Lafayette Street and Fairfield Avenue, where she flagged down police.

The suspect smelled strongly of alcohol and attempted to hide tequila bottles in the backseat of her vehicle, according to police. She was taken into custody for possible impairment.

A warrant states the suspect told the arresting officer that she had COVID-19 and that “she hopes I pass [the virus] on to my significant other, and they die from it.”

The suspect refused to wear a mask in the hospital, when she was taken in to have her blood drawn, and ripped off the one they put on her face, according to police.

After stating several more times that “she hopes I get COVID-19,” the warrant alleges the suspect walked over to the arresting officer and coughed in her face.

The suspect was booked into the Metro jail Thursday on eight charges, including assault on an officer, vandalism and resisting arrest.

She was later released on a $7,750 bond.