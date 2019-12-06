Woman charged with trying to cash checks stolen from Nashville mailboxes

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police were successful in capturing a female suspect after she attempted to cash a fraudulent check.

According to authorities, officers were called around 2 pm Thursday to a bank located at the block of 2500 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

Officer Villalpando arrived and located the suspect, 25-year-old Tashina Gray and a foot pursuit ensued across Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

According to reports, she had previously tried to cash another fraudulent check about a half-hour earlier at a Madison Street bank.

The investigation revealed the original checks, which had been altered, were stolen out of mailboxes in Nashville. Additionally, there was another altered check found inside of GRAY’s purse along with a drug wrapped in paper

She was booked into the Montgomery County Jail and charged with criminal simulation, forgery, evading arrest and simple possession.

Her bond is set at $46,000.