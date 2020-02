MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police said they arrested a woman after she backed her car into a patrol cruiser in Mount Juliet.

This happened at Providence Market Place on Saturday. Police said they arrested Reba Harris and charged her with driving under the influence.

News 2 is told the 61-year-old was originally stopped by police because she didn’t have her lights on. Harris is also charged with resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of drug paraphernalia.