Woman charged with burglarizing kiosks at Opry Mills Mall

Man found shot to death inside vehicle in North Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman was charged after she’s accused of stealing thousands of dollars in perfumes and colognes from a kiosk at Opry Mills Mall.

According to a warrant, Hanna Clark, 20, was seen on surveillance video entering Opry Mills mall in the early morning hours of August 26th, 2019.

Police said the perfumes and colognes she stole from a kiosk were worth about $5,800.

Officers said she was involved in a similar incident on September 13th, and that time, News 2 shared the video surveillance images.

Investigators credit several anonymous tips for helping to identify Clark as the suspect.

She was charged with six counts of Burglary.

