NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 30-year-old woman is accused of shooting another woman multiple times in East Nashville last week.

Metro police officers responded to a woman who was shot on North 6th Street last Friday around 11:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

At the hospital, the victim reportedly told detectives Rachel Grizzard pulled the trigger.

Police located Grizzad, who matched the description the victim gave officers and the victim positively identified Grizzard through a photo line-up.

Grizzard was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide. Her bond was set at $75,000.