Woman charged for falsely reporting sexual assault involving Waverly officer

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Humphreys County grand jury has determined a 33-year-old woman lied when she alleged she had been sexually assaulted earlier this year by a Waverly police officer during a traffic stop.

Shannon Marie Robbins was arrrested Tuesday following an indictment on a charge of filing a false report.

According to Waverly police, Robbins made the allegation to the police chief following a traffic stop in February.

The chief said he asked for an independent review of the claim by the District Attorney’s Office.

“I was able to quickly clear our officer from any wrongdoing in the case and asked for an independent review. The investigation revealed that Mrs. Robbins fabricated the story and the Grand Jury agreed that charges should be filed in the matter,” Chief Grant Gillespie said in a statement.

“In this case our officer conducted himself in a professional manner and was simply doing the job he was expected to do. Mrs. Robbins attempted to harm this officer by making a false criminal allegation against him,” the chief added.

Robbins was lodged in the Humphreys County jail on a $10,000 bond.