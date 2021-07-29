Woman charged after ‘unprovoked’ attack inside Broadway honky tonk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the 23-year-old patron suspected of randomly attacking a woman inside of Nudie’s Honky Tonk on Broadway last month.

The assault was reported around 2:30 a.m. on June 29 inside the bar near Fourth Avenue South and was captured on surveillance video.

Faith Phillips (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A warrant states the investigating officer watched surveillance video from the incident and witnessed the victim being assaulted “without provocation.”

The video showed the attacker “violently grabbed the victim’s hair and pulled her to the ground,” while the victim had her back turned, according to the police report.

Detectives said the victim later contacted police and said she had been informed by a co-worker of Faith Phillips that Phillips had bragged to multiple people about beating up a woman inside the honky tonk on the same date.

Police said the surveillance video showed the attacker had a “very distinctive visible cross tattoo” on her upper back and it was the same one seen in the same spot in photos that Phillips had posted to her Instagram.

Phillips was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of assault. She was released on a $2,000 bond.