Woman charged after unborn baby’s death

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after police said she caused the death of an unborn child.

Police say she went to the victim’s home on McMurray drive in South Nashville back in May.

They got into an argument and that’s when police say Angelina Perez punched, kneed, and kicked the victim in the stomach.

The victim was 16 weeks pregnant at the time and the unborn child did not survive the attack.

Investigators said both the suspect and victim are related by marriage.

Perez is charged with Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.