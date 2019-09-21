Woman charged after unborn baby’s death

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Metro Police Generic_56803

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman is facing charges after police said she caused the death of an unborn child.

Police say she went to the victim’s home on McMurray drive in South Nashville back in May.

They got into an argument and that’s when police say Angelina Perez punched, kneed, and kicked the victim in the stomach.

The victim was 16 weeks pregnant at the time and the unborn child did not survive the attack.

Investigators said both the suspect and victim are related by marriage.

Perez is charged with Aggravated Assault with Serious Bodily Injury.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Community Calendar