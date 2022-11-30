NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) – Bullets flew, striking several occupied apartments, and now a juvenile and a 25-year-old woman are facing charges.

The shooting happened on Oct. 5 at an apartment complex on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.

As bullets flew through the windows of one apartment, the shattered glass injured a seven-year-old inside, according to an arrest warrant. All of the apartments that were struck by bullets were occupied.

Terykah Hayes (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Metro police reported bullets were exchanged between Terykah Hayes, 25, and a juvenile.

Hayes and a juvenile allegedly fired toward a group of young men, when one of those juveniles fired back and struck the apartments nearby.

Police determined the identities of those involved, conducted interviews, and charged Hayes with felony reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and the minor will be charged in juvenile court.

Five of the occupants inside the apartment told police they’d like to prosecute for aggravated assault, according to an arrest warrant.

With the apartments being a Metropolitan Development and Housing Agency property, the MDHA said they’d also like to prosecute for vandalism.

Hayes was booked into the Metro jail Tuesday on a $76,000 bond.