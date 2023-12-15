NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 36-year-old was charged with attempted homicide after a woman was critically injured in a shooting earlier this month.

The woman was shot at a gas station in the 2200 block of Whites Creek Pike on Sunday, Dec. 3.

Metro police reported Stacey Stennis shot the victim after a verbal disagreement. Stennis reportedly engaged the victim in the disagreement, produced a pistol and intentionally shot the woman.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Stennis is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. She was booked into the Metro jail Thursday and charged with attempted criminal homicide, felony weapon possession, evidence tampering and probation violation. Her bond was set at $157,500.