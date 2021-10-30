Woman charged after police say she tried to run a mother and her children off the road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is behind bars after police say she tried to run a woman and her children off the road in North Memphis.

Breonna Parker, 20, is facing eight counts of aggravated assault after police say she repeatedly harassed and assaulted a woman and her five children.

Court documents said on October 20th, Parker went to the victim’s home and tried to get the victim to fight her.

MPD said she honked her horn and yelled at the victim from outside while waving a gun.

Police didn’t say why Parker wanted to fight the victim but say she tried again the next day.

On both occasions, court documents said Parker went live on Facebook and recorded herself during the incident.

The next day, police said the victim told them she spotted Parker while picking up her seven-year-old child from school.

Police said the victim’s other four children, all under the age of three, were also with her.

According to court documents, the victim said Parker circled the area before pulling into the teacher’s parking lot where she waited for the victim. When the victim left the school with her kids in the car, Parker followed her all the way to Hollywood near I-40.

Police said that’s where Parker tried to run the victim off the road.

Parker began waving a gun out the window and threatened to kill the victim, police said.

The victim was able to get away without any reported injuries.

Parker was jailed on a $100,000 bond.

Her next court date is November 1st.