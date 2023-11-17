NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 31-year-old woman was charged after a man was shot while meeting with an escort in the Brentwood area.

Metro police have charged Olivia Barba with attempted criminal homicide after the shooting on Sept. 14 at an apartment on Brentwood Oaks Drive.

The victim was found with a life-threatening gun shot wound, according to the arrest report.

The victim reportedly agreed to meet Barba for sexual favors at his residence. Authorities completed a search warrant on the victim’s phone and found text messages with a person arranging a meet for sexual series, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police he was robbed and shot after the female escort arrived, according to an arrest document.

During the investigation, police identified Barba as the woman in the photos of online escort ad and matched a cell phone number belonging to Barba in the online ad, according to the arrest document.

Investigators believe Barba was the one communicating with the victim before the shooting.

Barba was booked into the Metro jail and charged with attempted criminal homicide and aggravated robbery. Her bond was set at $600,000.