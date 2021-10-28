Woman charged after drugs found near children in Nashville apartment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police arrested a woman on Wednesday after officers reportedly found multiple drugs in an apartment with two children.

Officers responded to an apartment on Elm Hill Pike for a related call. During their investigation, they reportedly found a suspicious black box.

According to arrest affidavits, inside the box, police found 34 grams of meth in three small plastic bags, 24.2 grams of marijuana, 27 grams of heroin in three small plastic bags, as well as $296 in U.S. currency.

Police said Sara Murphy, 39, was the only adult living in the apartment, and that the drugs were kept in a common room exposed to a 5-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl.

Murphy faces numerous charges including child neglect and drug charges.