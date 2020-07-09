Woman charged after biting officer, trying to kill dog in Knoxville cemetery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A woman is accused of biting an officer at a Knoxville cemetery after trying to kill her dog.

Court documents state Ashley Blake was found putting her knee on the dog’s neck in the Old Gray Cemetery; she claimed there were demons inside of the dog. When officers arrived at the scene, Blake allegedly approached an officer with a knife and refused commands to stop. The officer was bitten while he was taking Blake into custody.

A syringe was also found on Blake and she told officers she used it to shoot up meth.

Blake is charged with resisting arrest, animal cruelty, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting stop, arrest and search.

Animal Control took custody of the dog.