Woman caught on camera stealing Jesus from Nativity scene

TEXAS (CNN/WFLA) — A woman was caught on camera stealing a baby Jesus prop from a front yard Nativity scene in Parker County, Texas Saturday.

The security camera captured the woman step into the brightly lit scene and steal the star of the show, leaving Mary and Joseph with no one to dote on.

Pam and Al Washburn said they purchased the Nativity scene from Costco for $1,000.

While the Washburns know they can’t eliminate the threat of thieves, they can make their decorations harder to steal.

Al Washburn spiked his decorations to the ground and created a decorative border around the yard to make the area a little less accessible.

“Maybe somebody needs Jesus more than we do,” Pam Washburn said.