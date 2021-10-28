Woman calls for end to gun violence 3 years after shooting in East Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville has almost reached the end of 2021, and so far, gun violence has taken its toll. The city is outpacing 2020 for the number of deadly shootings.

This comes three years after that deadly shooting outside of the popular restaurant — “The Pharmacy.”

On Thursday, Emiley Roye opened up for the first time after witnessing that shooting. She says her life changed forever.

If you ask Roye, it seems like the sirens can be heard every night, as Metro Police respond to gunfire, shootings and homicides. It’s become an all too familiar sound for Roye.

“It makes me mad, it’s infuriating, it just seems like there is no end to it,” said Roye. “It is not a gender-specific, racially specific, social class-specific issue. I mean, it’s across the board, anyone and anything, at any time.”

Driving around in her car, Roye is reminded of the day her life changed forever. In October of 2018, shots rang outside of The Pharmacy, where two gunmen opened fire, in a shootout.

Video shows just one of the bullet holes that were left in her car. Three years later, Emiley still holds on to a heavy reminder of how precious life is.

“I remember crawling around the back bar. Some people ran out the side door and started climbing the fence to run away,” remembered Roye, trying to hold back tears. “Tried my hardest to find a place to hide. If we didn’t make that split-second decision to go back and sit down at the bar for another drink, I would have been sitting in the front seat and one of those bullets would have been in my chest.”

Roye told News 2 when she finally received her car back from police bullets filled the front and back seats of her car.

So far this year, Metro Police have reported 70 homicides, according to the department’s new Data Dashboard. The latest data, as of Thursday, report nearly 400 non-fatal shootings.

Roye says she is sharing her story now, in hopes of encouraging others to get the help they need.

“People just don’t understand the daily struggle to get up and get out of bed. The financial struggle of choosing your mental health over groceries or housing or whatever else it may be. Your life gets totally consumed by just trying to recover some sort of normalcy,” explained Roye.