Woman burglarizes car in front of funeral home in Coffee County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Manchester police believe a crime outside of a funeral home is connected to several other crimes across Middle Tennessee.

According to police, a car was burglarized on Friday, November 15th in front of a Coffee County funeral home.

Surveillance photos of the woman have just been released from her using the credit card from the purse to buy prepaid credit cards.

According to reports, the woman racked up 3,000 in charges at a local Walgreens and Dollar General.

Investigators reported the woman has done the exact same crime in Smyrna, Tullahoma, and another state within this week.

If anyone has information on her whereabouts contact Manchester Police.