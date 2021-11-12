Woman attempts to stab police K9 with scissors, MNPD says

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody by the Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) early Friday morning on multiple offenses including robbery and animal cruelty.

According to an arrest warrant, Bonnie McLemore, 27, was seen walking inside the Carpenter’s Square church in south Nashville rummaging through drawers, eating food, and picking up musical equipment.

Police arrived and deployed an MNPD canine into the church, and said McLemore then took a pair of scissors and tried to stab the dog in the neck. She was arrested shortly after, and reportedly told police she was at the church because she thought “people were after her.” Officials say she admitted to arriving at the church in a stolen vehicle that she stole earlier in the day.

On Oct. 31, 2021, she was charged with multiple offenses at Iglesia Christiana Latina Americana church on Nolensville Pike. McLemore was convicted of assault and vandalism after she chased churchgoers with a steel pipe, and damaged a church camera.

Iglesia Christiana Latina Americana church is less than three miles away from the Carpenter’s Square church.

McLemore was charged with multiple offenses including theft, burglary, and animal cruelty, with a $42,000 bond.