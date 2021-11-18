Woman attacks teen with gun at Nashville bus stop, police say

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was arrested after police said she pulled a gun at a bus stop in the Bellshire area.

According to an arrest warrant, on Nov. 4, 2021, Ashley Beasley, 33, drove to a bus stop at Westchester Drive and Bellshire Drive and attempted to talk to a parent whose child rode the bus. Police said Beasley then got into a fight with a 17-year-old girl.

Officials said Beasley then got into her car, grabbed a gun and hit the teen over the head with it. The gun reportedly fell to the ground and when an 18-year-old boy went to move it, Beasley picked it up, pointed it at him and told him to move, according to Metro police.

An affidavit states Beasley pointed the gun at another woman, then hit the teen girl on the head with the gun. The firearm was discharged and Beasley then hit the other woman before she fled in her car, according to Metro police.

Police said Beasley later admitted to pulling the handgun, striking the teen and the subsequent discharging of the firearm. She also stated she pulled out the gun in order to make everyone back away from her.

Officers learned Beasley had been convicted of attempted forgery in 2008. She’s being held on a $110,000 bond.