Woman arrested on several felony charges in Mt. Juliet

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A woman wanted in several Middle Tennessee counties was arrested by Mt. Juliet Police over the weekend.
According to a Facebook post from police, it happened around midnight near a Walmart store in Mt. Juliet. The license plate recognition system #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a ’10 Mazda known to be driven by a wanted person.
Officers then located the vehicle as the suspect was removing her tag near the store.
An adult female, wanted from across Middle Tennessee, was arrested on ten felony and eight misdemeanor warrants.
Warrant breakdown:
- Franklin: 1 Theft from Building & 1 Felony Shoplifting
- Nashville: 5 Shoplifting, 2 VOPs, 1 Felony Shoplifting
- Shelbyville: 1 Felony Shoplifting
- Sumner Co: 3 Felony Shoplifting
- Robertson Co: 1 Felony Larceny
- Wilson Co: 1 Felony Larceny
- Warren Co: 1 Felony Larceny
- Rutherford Co: 1 Shoplifting
No other information was immediately released.