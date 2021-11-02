Woman arrested for North Nashville armed carjacking

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman was taken into custody by Metro police Monday after a carjacking in North Nashville.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim was carjacked at gunpoint by a woman, who was later identified as Kayla Biggs, 25, and another unknown man. The victim reportedly told officials it was a “large long gun” the suspect threatened him with. The victim then got out of his Ford Expedition, and the two suspects reportedly got in and drove off.

Officials reported the vehicle was pinged by the lien holder about two miles away from the scene of the carjacking. When police arrived, they say Biggs was seen running away from the stolen vehicle. She was arrested shortly after with the help of a police helicopter and K-9.

The victim was able to help police identify Biggs. During a search to arrest, officials say they found a small amount of drugs, which Biggs reportedly said was heroin.