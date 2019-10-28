Woman arrested for fatal shooting of her girlfriend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) -Metro police charged a woman for a domestic-related shooting that took place Sunday.

According to police, 24-year old Kerisha Majors has been charged with criminal homicide for a morning domestic-related fatal shooting of her girlfriend, 23-year-old Kaylin Smith.

According to reports, the shooting took place in the breezeway of Overlook Ridge Apartments at 2400 Buena Vista Pike.

The investigation shows that the two women were visiting at an apartment when they became involved in an argument that turned physical.

Smith was fatally wounded after she and Majors stepped outside.

According to authorities, Majors left the scene but later surrendered to officers downtown.

Majors is being held on a $600,000 bond.