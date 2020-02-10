Woman arrested at Coffee County Walmart collapses, later dies

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WKRN) — A public statement from the District Attorney General said a Coffee County woman died after collapsing in front of a Manchester Walmart.

According to the statement, this happened on Saturday when police were called to the store for the woman behaving erratically inside.

When police got there, the woman agreed to leave the store with the officer. A short time later, the woman escalated the situation and the officer was forced to detain her.

During this time, the woman collapsed. She was taken to the Unity Regional Hospital in Manchester and transferred to St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, where she later died.

Officials say the TBI is investigating the situation for review. A significant amount of methamphetamine was found in the woman’s possession. They say at this point, it appears she died from a medical issue that is not related to the officer’s conduct. The statement said there is no reason to believe that the officer acted inappropriately or contributed to the death of the woman.

An autopsy has been requested to determine how she died.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.