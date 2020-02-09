Woman and child killed in Hopkinsville house fire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – The State Fire Marshall’s and Hopkinsville Fire Department were on the scene where two people were killed in a house fire on North McPherson Avenue in Hopkinsville Saturday night, according to WKDZ radio.

According to authorities, crews arrived on the scene at 10:40 p.m. to a house engulfed in flames. Christian County Coroner Scott Daniel said two bodies were found in the back bedroom.

Authorities say the bodies were identified as 87-year-old Martha Harris and 10-year-old Alvin Davidson. Harris and Davidson died of smoke inhalation and were pronounced dead at the scene from smoke inhalation.

The fire is said to have started in the living room, but the cause of the fire is unknown. The American Red Cross has been called to help the family.

