Woman accused of stealing car in East Nashville with baby inside receives additional charges

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Additional burglary charges have been added to the record of a woman who was arrested for a string of crimes across the Nashville area.

Brandi Rhodes, 33, was arrested in connection with multiple thefts during the month of October and November 2021. She is accused of stealing a vehicle with a child in it, as well as attempting to steal a work truck.

According to recent arrest warrants, Rhodes is accused of burglarizing two vehicles on separate occasions, at the same townhomes on Porter Terrace Road in East Nashville. Between November 1-3, 2021, a female victim reportedly realized her car was burglarized after she received notifications about unauthorized transactions on her debit card.

Another burglary happened on Nov. 2, 2021. Police said the male victim noticed his car doors were open and several items were missing. Those items were found in a stolen Ford Fusion, where Rhodes was located with two other suspects and arrested.

Rhodes now faces 14 charges and is being held on a total bond of $203,500.