Woman accused of robbing 84-year-old man at Nashville home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police have arrested the woman accused of showing up at an 84-year-old man’s home in Nashville earlier this year, then robbing him of his belongings.

Officers said 27-year-old Darisha Rice knocked on the victim’s front door just before 6 a.m. on June 2.

When he answered, a police report states Rice asked the man for $30, but he claimed he only had $20.

A warrant states Rice reached for the victim’s wallet, then grabbed the man, ripping his pants and ran off with the wallet, which contained $1,500, a driver’s license and social security card.

Police said the victim did not appear to be injured.

Rice was arrested Tuesday evening and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of robbery. Her bond was set at $12,000.

A booking photo for Rice was not immediately released by law enforcement.