Woman accused of intentionally running over, killing roommate arrested

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police have arrested a woman accused of intentionally running over her roommate in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage around 2 p.m. on February 1.

According to Metro Police, 21-year-old Tessa Knapp was arrested on Rosa L. Parks Blvd. on Friday. She is being held without bond pending a hearing.

Police say a murder warrant has been sworn out for the arrest of 21-year-old Tessa Knapp for running over her roommate, 20-year-old Amanda Byers in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Old Hickory Boulevard in Hermitage.

The victim, 20-year-old Amanda Byers, died on February 5 from her injuries sustained in the incident. Before she died, she told investigators that Knapp intentionally ran her over after Knapp stole her money and other belongings, according to police.

Surveillance video obtained from the scene shows a woman, believed to be Knapp, running to a gray Kia Soul in the motel parking lot. Another woman, believed to be Byers, is seen banging on the side of the car. Witnesses heard her yelling for the driver to stop, according to investigators.

Police say Byers tried to block the car and was knocked down and run over by the front driver’s side tire. The vehicle stopped for a moment with Byers still under the car before the driver rolled over her again with the rear tire.

An affidavit from Metro police states the vehicle then pulled out of the hotel parking lot and left the scene. The video surveillance cameras captured a clear image of it as it left. A BOLO was then issued with a description of the vehicle, including license plate information.

Later that same night, police were called to the scene of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Donelson Pike and Old Ezell Pike in Nashville.

Police say the driver struck a utility pole and the vehicle was disabled in the middle of the road. Officers found the vehicle at the location and realized the license plate matched the one of the vehicle which ran over Byers. The officers located the driver, Knapp, walking away from the scene of the crash. Officers say she was carrying a few bags.

She was taken into custody and officers say Knapp was wearing the same clothing she was wearing on surveillance video footage earlier in the day. The affidavit states the backpack in her possession contained personal paperwork and prescription medication bottles with labels in Byers’ name.

She is facing criminal homicide charges.

News 2 is tracking homicides investigated by the Metro Nashville Police Department for the year 2021. Click the image above to view the interactive Homicide Tracker.