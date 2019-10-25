Woman accused of hitting man with hammer after fight about pork chops

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman was arrested Sunday after deputies say an argument about pork chops turned violent.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrest report says Jesseca Danielle Hardy, 32, hit a man in the head with a hammer after they got “into a verbal argument over pork chops.”

The man told deputies Hardy hit him in the head and face area more than once.

Deputies said they observed swelling to the man’s head, eye and lips. The man’s top lip was also cut, according to the report.

Hardy was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She is being held in the Escambia County jail on a $5,000 bond.