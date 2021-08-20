WKRN parent company Nexstar purchases ‘The Hill’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKRN) — Nexstar Media, Inc., parent company of WKRN News 2, announced Friday the acquisition of independent political website The Hill.

Nexstar acquired the property from Jimmy Finkelstein and HRS Management, LLC for $130 million, plus working capital adjustments.

The Hill is known for non-biased political news coverage and is expected to not only complement WKRN and local television stations across the country, but also Nexstar’s national cable news network NewsNation. The website has an average of 48 million monthly readers and more than 100 journalists on staff.

“This exciting acquisition creates a lot of opportunity for cooperation and collaboration among our journalists, and provides us with even more ways to continue expanding our news offerings—all of which will benefit our viewers and digital users in the communities we serve across the country. We’re looking forward to the possibilities held by the days ahead,” said Perry Sook, Chairman and CEO of Nexstar Media, Inc.

