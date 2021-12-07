NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As you have noticed, WKRN.com has a new look and feel to make it easier to find the news, weather, and sports you need from Nashville and all of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky.

The new design shows you more of the things you care about in a way that is easy to find.

Some of the exciting things you will find:

A clean design with more news and less clutter

All site pages, such as the homepage, category pages, and article pages, have been redesigned to your overall experience by providing an impactful modern design that displays the most relevant content as soon as you land on the page.

An enhanced video player

New video player technology has been updated to allow for all videos to float on the screen as users scroll through the page, making videos easier to find and easier to watch.

WKRN News 2 is proud to be one of the first sites in Nexstar to share this new look with our audience. Because of that, development is ongoing and changes will come.

Our team has spent months working for you on this new design and we want to know what you think about it. Send us your feedback on this form and ask your questions, tell us what you like, and what is most important to you. This is your opportunity to weigh in on what you like and what you don’t on the new desktop and mobile experience, so don’t be shy.

Share your thoughts with us