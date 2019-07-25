Witness captures video of wrong-way crash on I-40

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A witness captured video of a wrong-way crash on Interstate 40 Wednesday afternoon.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash on I-40 near Stewart’s Ferry.

Witness video shows the driver on the shoulder when they swerved into the fast lane and hit another car head-on. That driver flipped their vehicle in an effort to avoid the wrong-way driver. A third vehicle was also involved in the crash.

Five people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries. The wrong-way driver said she does not remember driving in the opposite lanes and only remembers the crash.

No alcohol or drug use was involved.