Wisconsin bus driver finds young kids wandering on snowy street

(ABC News) — A bus driver came to the rescue of a boy and girl found wandering in the snow.

It had happened just before 8 a.m. Monday, near South Grand Avenue and West Sunset Drive in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Police said the driver found a 6-year-old boy and his 2-year-old sister not properly dressed for the cold. The temperature was about 18 degrees at the time.

Video shows the bus driver, Nicole Chamberlain, scooping up the girl and putting the two on the bus for warmth.

“Neither one of them had a coat on and they were headed towards a busy intersection and I knew there was no school bus stop down there or a school, so I knew right away I had to pull over and help them,” Chamberlain said.

Police said the kids’ grandmother was watching them, but she went in the basement for a moment and they headed outside to look for her.

“I said, ‘what’s going on?’ and they said ‘we’re looking for grandma.’ I said, ‘come with me, I’m gonna put you on the warm bus, and I’ll help you find grandma.’ And so they came with me,” Chamberlain said. “I picked them up and put them on my bus and called the police.”

She wrapped her coat around the girl.

“They didn’t say why they left, but they said they were going to find grandma,” Chamberlain said.

Within minutes, the grateful grandmother arrived at the bus and explained to police that the two had wandered away from home.

Chamberlain said she was glad her bus route took her past the right place at the right time.

“If that were to happen to my children, I would hope that there would be somebody, a decent human being, that would stop and help my kids,” Chamberlain said.

Police said they were not recommending charges in the case.