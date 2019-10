FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lottery officials say a winning lottery ticket worth $1.5 million was sold in Franklin.

The winner won the Tennessee Cash jackpot Wednesday night by matching all six numbers drawn.

Lottery officials said this is the 283rd winning ticket sold in Tennessee worth $1 million or more since the lottery began in 2004.

It is not exactly known where in Franklin the ticket was sold.

No additional information is available until the player claims the prize.