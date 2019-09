DECHERD, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials are searching for a possible suspect after police officers were training at a gun range when shots were fired.

The Decherd police chief says multiple Winchester police officers were doing an annual training at a gun range located on 4th Avenue South.

The chief says shots were fired and several officers heard the bullet go right passed them. Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police are now searching a wooded area around the gun range for a possible suspect.