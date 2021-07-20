Wilson County to be home to multi-billion-dollar pet company Chewy, Inc.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A multi-billion-dollar company will soon call Wilson County home, bringing 1,200 jobs with them.

Chewy, Inc. is an online retailer for pet products. Its new fulfillment facility will be built at the intersection of Couchville Pike and Maddox Road in Mt. Juliet.

“We’re excited about Chewy coming. Wilson County is a great pet community,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

The decade-old company will add to the list of other big retailers in Wilson County, like Amazon and Rooms To Go. Wilson County officials say its location is the biggest draw for companies.

“We are 650 miles of 75 percent US market and 50 percent of the population,” said Hutto. “We end up landing big companies. Amazon now has its fourth building here. FedEx, Under Armor, a lot of supply chain folks.”

The goal is to not only lure companies and jobs, but to bring in residents who will live and work within the county.

“Today, the data shows that 40,000 businesspeople/professional people/employees leave Wilson County every day to go to work in one of the adjoining counties,” said Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Commissioner Department of Economic and Community Development. “This gives those families that live in those communities a job opportunity that doesn’t require them to travel across county lines.”

The 1,200 new jobs include white collar positions in management and technology.

“That is strength for us,” said Hutto. “The more diversified we are in our employment; we have something happen to the economy in one area, we aren’t all wiped out. We have different areas of success.”

The Chewy facility is set to open next fall.