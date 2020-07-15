Wilson County teacher offers virtual learning help for busy parents

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools outlined their plans for returning to class last week and gave families two options: participate in “traditional” learning or attend classes online. But, some parents choosing to keep their kids at home are having a difficult time finding a balance between work and their child’s education.

The virtual option is available for all grades, at least until November. Full details on what that might look like haven’t been released. The district is asking that each child have a learning coach.

Kelly Burr is a teacher who was laid off by the district back in May due to students being rezoned to other schools. She saw parents were concerned and decided to use her time to make a difference while she looks for a new full-time teaching opportunity.

“If parents are stuck and it’s really unfortunate, they’re going to end up paying for daycare all over again for kids that don’t necessarily need it and I can be there because they don’t have very many options,” said Burr.

She decided she wants to open her home, socially distanced as needed, to a handful of students and facilitate online learning during normal school hours.

Burr understands some kids can easily adapt to the changes, but others need more to truly absorb what they’re learning.

“Grace goes a long way, especially when we are all mentally struggling and we are all trying to figure this out,” she said.

She posted about her plans on Facebook and is already gaining a lot of interest.

Burr will check temperatures as everyone arrives. And if a student feels ill, they will be sent home and it will be an absence for the day. If anyone prefers to wear masks, they are welcome to. She also has sanitizer, tissues and wipes for daily use and will disinfect surfaces daily.

She hopes other teachers who might be out of work will consider doing the same to help give students the best experience as possible.

“We’re not necessarily in the same boat and we all have so many different situations, but trying to make it work and when it’s hard like ask for help. Somebody out there could have an idea of a way to help somebody else and we kind of have to help each other out,” Burr said.

The deadline to enroll a student for remote learning in Wilson County is this Friday. You can learn more on how to do so HERE.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE