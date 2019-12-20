Wilson County Sheriff’s Office warns schools of scam calls

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office urges caution to several local schools that received multiple scam call Friday morning.

According to authorities, someone is calling around impersonating Major David Bennett. The caller is stating that they have a warrant of arrest for certain employees within selected schools they have been calling.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office urges schools and the public to be aware that Law Enforcement agencies will not contact you over the phone in regards to any warrants that involve you purchasing gift cards to get out of the arrest.

Scammers will periodically make these types of phone calls using selected names of employees throughout our office.

If you receive any phone calls like these, please call our office at 615-444-1412 ext 0.