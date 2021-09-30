Wilson County Sheriff’s Office announces death of School Resource Officer

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Wilson County School Resource Officer has died at the age of 55.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says Deputy Teresa Fuller died Thursday morning. Deputy Fuller was assigned to Rutland Elementary and started at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in August of 2007. She was known throughout the community for her charitable heart and she made a lasting impact on the entire community, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Deputy Fuller was the definition of a true servant who volunteered countless number of hours by giving back to this community in so many ways. Her selfless service for going above and beyond made a difference in the lives she impacted,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said. “Deputy Fuller had a heart for rescued animals where she would utilize them in therapeutic ways to get messages across for things such as bullying awareness and visiting nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic to put smiles on the faces of patients. I ask that you keep everyone in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Funeral services will be held at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. Logistics, however, have not been announced.