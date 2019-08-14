Wilson County Schools urging drivers to stop for school buses

Off Maddox Parkway in Lebanon, mechanics make sure the buses of Wilson County Schools are tuned up to safely take students to and from school.

But the safety of students also depends on drivers on the roads.

Mt. Juliet Police dash cam video from last Friday captured not one, but two separate incidents in the afternoon near the 11000 block of Lebanon Rd.

In the video, several cars blow past school buses with their stop arm out, breaking state law.

Jerry Partlow is the Director of Transportation for Wilson County Schools.

“It’s just so frustrating,” said Partlow. “They continue to ignore the signs and I pray and hope police officers can issue as many citations as possible as reminders you need to stop around the school bus.”

According to Mt. Juliet Police, so far this school year, there been four state citations for bus stop arm violations, with still the rest of the school year to go.

Partlow said that block of Lebanon Rd is among the hot spots for violators.

He said it even happens in neighborhoods by the people you’d least expect.

“Sometimes it’s the very parents we’re serving that’ll pass the bus,” said Partlow. “Bothers me that the general motoring public pays more attention to their cell phones or how fast they need to go or going to – it’s just, be patient.”

Partlow said most drivers are aware, but there are still those who need the reminder to stop if driving on an undivided two-lane or multi-lane roadway.

Lastly, he said to always be vigilant.

“Anytime they’re within two to 300 feet of a school bus, they need to pay attention,” said Partlow.