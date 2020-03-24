Breaking News
Tennessee Department of Health: 667 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state
Wilson County Schools remain closed through April 3rd amid COVID-19 outbreak

Wilson County Schools bus_433225

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said that schools in Wilson County will now remain closed through Friday, April 3.

Officials originally said schools would be closed through March 31, but have extended this amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They said further guidance is expected from the Governor’s office soon. However, at this time, it is unknown when schools will re-open.

Wilson County Schools will be providing 2-day meal packages for pick-up for children within the community 18 years or younger, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

Children must be present to pick up meals, parents cannot take meals without children present.
The packages will include breakfast and lunch items. One complete meals package will be given per child.

Drive-Thru days available through rest of the week:
Wednesday – March 25
Friday – March 27

  • These following schools will have a drive-thru available:
  • Lebanon High School – Commons entrance side
  • Gladeville Middle School – Northeast corner at back of building
  • Springdale Elementary – Back side of building at Cafeteria
  • Watertown Middle School – Front entrance steps
  • West Elementary – Back of school near cafeteria entrance
