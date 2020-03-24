Wilson County Schools remain closed through April 3rd amid COVID-19 outbreak

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Officials said that schools in Wilson County will now remain closed through Friday, April 3.

Officials originally said schools would be closed through March 31, but have extended this amid the coronavirus outbreak.

They said further guidance is expected from the Governor’s office soon. However, at this time, it is unknown when schools will re-open.

Wilson County Schools will be providing 2-day meal packages for pick-up for children within the community 18 years or younger, between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12:00 noon.

Children must be present to pick up meals, parents cannot take meals without children present.

The packages will include breakfast and lunch items. One complete meals package will be given per child.

Drive-Thru days available through rest of the week:

Wednesday – March 25

Friday – March 27

These following schools will have a drive-thru available:

Lebanon High School – Commons entrance side

Gladeville Middle School – Northeast corner at back of building

Springdale Elementary – Back side of building at Cafeteria

Watertown Middle School – Front entrance steps

West Elementary – Back of school near cafeteria entrance

County # of Cases Anderson 1 Blount 1 Bradley 2 Campbell 2 Carroll 2 Cheatham 4 Chester 1 Claiborne 1 Cocke 1 Cumberland 2 Davidson 164 Dickson 5 Dyer 2 Fayette 2 Franklin 1 Gibson 1 Greene 4 Hamblen 3 Hamilton 12 Houston 1 Jefferson 3 Knox 12 Lincoln 1 Loudon 1 Marion 1 Maury 6 McMinn 2 Monroe 2 Montgomery 3 Perry 2 Putnam 6 Roane 1 Robertson 6 Rutherford 9 Scott 2 Sevier 1 Shelby 93 Sullivan 2 Sumner 34 Tipton 6 Washington 6 Weakley 1 Williamson 53 Wilson 6 Residents of other states/countries 89 Unknown 54 Total Cases – as of (3/23/20) 615

