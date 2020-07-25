Wilson County Schools push back start date 2 weeks due to COVID-19

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County school leaders held a meeting Saturday morning about plans to re-open classrooms.

Officials discussed possible changes to the school calendar for the 2020-2021 school year.

They decided to change the first official day of classes for students. It will now be on August 17 and the first full day for teachers will be on August 10.

Prior to this decision, the first day of school for students was August 3 and the first day for teachers was July 27.

Fall break will remain the same. The last day of school will be June 4. The vote for the calendar change was 5-2.

Right now, families in Wilson County can choose traditional in-person classes or virtual remote learning. And, it’s been a week since the school board decided to not require students to wear masks when they return to class.

