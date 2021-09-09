Wilson County Schools mask requirement takes effect Sept. 10

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools will require masks after the county’s Board of Education voted on the requirement Wednesday night.

Starting on Friday, September 10, all students, parents, and visitors on campus will be required to wear masks.

The board also voted to include an opt-out option.

Wilson County Schools tweeted that a form for families interested in opting out of the mask requirement will be made available Thursday afternoon on the school district’s Skyward portal.

The mask mandate will go through at least October 4.

As of September 7, Wilson County has reported 4,102 COVID-19 cases in school-age children. In the past month (8/7-9/7) Wilson County has reported just over 1,100 COVID cases in school-age children.