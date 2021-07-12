Wilson County schools get new COVID-19 guidelines including optional masks

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday evening, Wilson County Board of Education unanimously approved a new set of COVID-19 safety procedures and protocols for the 2021-2022 school year.

According to a Facebook post, facial coverings including masks will be optional for all students and staff. Those who choose to wear masks or face coverings must abide by the school dress code.

Symptom checks will be conducted once weekly using standard questions provided by Tennessee Department of Health. Temperature checks will be performed upon entry “when Wilson County’s 7-day new case rate exceeds 25 new cases per 100,000 residents.”

Schools will continue to disinfect high touch surfaces and objects in buildings and on school buses between use as much as possible, and high touch surfaces and objects at least daily.

Students will be physically distanced by at least three feet within the classroom. If a child is considered a ‘close contact’ with someone who tests positive with COVID-19, the parent or guardian will receive a written notification in order to quarantine. Confirmed ‘close contacts’ will be reported to TDH.