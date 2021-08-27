Wilson County Schools closed all of next week due to positive COVID-19 cases, quarantines

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wilson County Schools will be closed all of next week due to a recent surge in positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

The school district says it hopes to have school resume on Tuesday, September 7, as that date provides the school district with 10 days to help slow the spread of positive cases and for those in quarantine to end their isolation period.

During the closure, school buildings and buses will be cleaned thoroughly.

Central Office Staff employees will report on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. However, the central office will be closed on Thursday, September 2, Friday, September 3 and Labor Day (Monday, September 6).

The school district would like to remind everyone this is not a remote learning period; no instruction and/or learning expectations will be held during the closure. These days will instead be used as Stockpile Days. With five Stockpile Days being used next week, seven Stockpile Days will remain for the rest of the school year.

Dual enrollment classes will continue as scheduled by the partnering university.

Kids Club activities will remain open and all extracurricular activities will continue as scheduled. However, no practices or activities will be allowed during normal school hours.