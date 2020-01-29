Wilson County Schools close due to sickness

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County School officials say that schools will be closed due to sickness on the following days:

Thursday, January 30

Friday, January 31

Monday, February 3

They say the decision comes after sickness in the district.

They hope that in this time students, staff and teachers will have time to overcome any illness.

This will also serve as a time for cleaning staff to disinfect the schools.

Schools will be back in session on Tuesday, February 4.

All 12-month employees will report as scheduled for the remainder of this week and Monday.