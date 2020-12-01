Wilson County Schools approves mask mandate for students K-5

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wilson County Board of Education approved a mask mandate for elementary students beginning Wednesday.

Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright made a motion for the mandate at Monday night’s special board meeting. The mandate passed unanimously with a 7-to-0 vote.

Starting December 2, students in grades kindergarten through fifth will be required to wear a mask. There will be a few exceptions, including lunchtime, during physical education, and when social distancing can be practiced. The mandate will not impact Pre-K students.

The mask mandate will be revisited at the Board of Education meeting on January 11.