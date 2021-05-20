Wilson County Schools announce plans to dismiss school year early

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wilson County Schools announced the current school year will end early for all students on May 28 and for teachers on June 2.

The school year was originally set to end on June 4. Grades will be finalized by June 2 and a final report card is scheduled for June 10.

Director of Schools Dr. Donna Wright explained in a video that requirements to wrap up the school year were set to be completed two weeks early, including required testing and graduations. The school was also granted a waiver from the Department of Education to end the school year early.

TLC and Kid’s Club will be available for the week of the June 1 through June 4.

Summer school for the district is set to begin on June 14.