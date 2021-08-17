Wilson County resident receives scam texts demanding money

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn (WKRN) — Dead bodies, death threats, and demands for cash. This week, a Wilson County resident received bizarre text messages that the Sheriff’s Office says are fake.

One of the messages read in part “I’m an assassin, I was sent to terminate your life,” and “you need to make a payment of four thousand dollars so I can terminate the contract from the person who sent me.”

Detective Justin Cagle pointed out the bad grammar, misspellings, and poor punctuation within the texts as signs that the messages are fake.

Detective Cagle also noted that the photo the scammer included, alluding that they had killed someone, was actually a screen grab from a recent news story where San Diego Sheriff’s deputy passed out when exposed to fentanyl during a drug bust.

“The first thing we do is suggest they block the number, not respond at all to any of the messages,” Cagle said.

The number texting the victims was listed as (501) 415-3676. It’s important to know the Sheriff’s Office says that many of these scams are likely done from overseas and the number can be manipulated.

If something doesn’t seem right, Cagle says it probably isn’t. He wants to remind people to never give out personal information or money without vetting a situation or contacting law enforcement.

“If it sounds even a little fishy, don’t do anything. Ask somebody. Contact us,” Cagle said.